Meet the Photographer Behind Rasperry Pi’s Awesome Desktop Images

Walking through a train station in New Zealand, Greg Annandale looks up to see his photo on an information screen. The Raspberry Pi computer powering the board has gone back to the desktop wallpaper which Annandale shot of a road in Iceland.

Raspberry Pi, in case you don’t know, is a credit card-sized device that has revolutionized computing in the last decade selling over 60 million units thanks to its adaptability and hackability. And on scores of those computers is Annandale’s beautiful travel photos which he shoots all across the world.

When PetaPixel asks Annandale how many people have seen his photos, he reckons that it probably is in the tens of millions.

“It’s really hard to know,” he says. “Along with folk using the devices as personal computers, many Raspberry Pi end up in schools, libraries and computer labs, along with running information/kiosk displays in places such as train stations and conference venues.”

When it comes to iconic desktop pictures, nothing competes with Microsoft Windows XP Bliss taken by Charles O’Rear which is widely considered the most viewed photo in the world. However, Raspberry Pis are often used in educational settings and in YouTube videos that have millions of views.

“It always feels special to see any of the photos in these situations,” says Annandale, who is from the U.K.

“I don’t think that will ever get old, and it’s always exciting to see them in use out in the wild, a particular favourite being spotting a Raspberry Pi-powered information screen (displaying the Iceland “road” image) whilst travelling through Auckland’s Britomart train station in 2019.”

The Iceland photo Annandale mentions is probably the best-known Raspperry Pi desktop image as it was the first photo wallpaper and launched with a major upgrade of the operating system (OS).

Traveling Photographer

Annandale works for the Raspberry Pi Foundation, an educational charity distinct from Raspberry Pi the commercial entity. He works in software engineering, building educational programs for young people.

It means he is only a part-time photographer but when he does work he often travels for a substantial amount of time.

“Since around 2012 I’ve been shooting travel, landscape and expedition images at some level,” he explains.

“More recently, whilst travel time has reduced significantly, I’ve focused more on purposeful image-taking for science and documentary use (this has led to a fellowship at the Royal Geographical Society).”

All 16 of Annandale’s desktop images can be found on Raspberry Pi computers. For more of his work, head to his website, Instagram, and Flickr.

Image credits: Photographs by Greg Annandale