This Calendar Features Photos of ‘Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places’

Taking your dog into nature and trying to get some great pictures of him or her is something many photographers have done. But they’ve probably turned the camera away when it’s time for the dog to do their business.

But one company has taken the opposite approach by bringing out “Dogs Pooping In Beautiful Places 2025 Calendar.” The item is meant as a gag gift.

“Sometimes the title says it all! But I guess it could also be said, Beautiful place ruined by dogs going poop,” reads the description on Joker Greeting. “You decide! Or at least your friend can decide when he gets it for the holidays.”

According to Laughing Squid, which spotted it on Shut Up and Take my Money, the description reads: “Get ready for 12 glorious months of dogs doing what they do best – pooping – but this time, in some of the most stunning locations on Earth! We’re talking Swiss Alps, sun-kissed beaches, Italian mountains, and more.”

A portion of each sale goes to charity. “So while these dogs are leaving a mark on nature, you’ll be leaving a mark on the world,” reads the description.

Laughing Squid notes that the calendar is similar to an Instagram account called Dogs Pooping in Pretty Places.

The account boasts some 90,000 followers and asks for photos to be emailed that include the person’s Instagram handle, photo location, and dog name and breed. Here’s a selection below.

The Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places calendar 2025 is available now on Amazon for $11.99

Image credits: 2025 Calendar: Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places