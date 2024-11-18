This Calendar Features Photos of ‘Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places’

Matt Growcoot
A calendar cover titled "2025 Calendar: Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places" shows a dog in a grassy field with a stunning mountain landscape in the background.
The Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places 2025 calendar.

Taking your dog into nature and trying to get some great pictures of him or her is something many photographers have done. But they’ve probably turned the camera away when it’s time for the dog to do their business.

But one company has taken the opposite approach by bringing out “Dogs Pooping In Beautiful Places 2025 Calendar.” The item is meant as a gag gift.

Calendar open to April 2025, featuring a mountain landscape with green fields and trees. A bison walks in the foreground under a clear blue sky. The name "Jeb" is written on the image. The calendar is pinned against a white wall.
The calendar features photos from all over the world.

“Sometimes the title says it all! But I guess it could also be said, Beautiful place ruined by dogs going poop,” reads the description on Joker Greeting. “You decide! Or at least your friend can decide when he gets it for the holidays.”

According to Laughing Squid, which spotted it on Shut Up and Take my Money, the description reads: “Get ready for 12 glorious months of dogs doing what they do best – pooping – but this time, in some of the most stunning locations on Earth! We’re talking Swiss Alps, sun-kissed beaches, Italian mountains, and more.”

Open calendar displaying October 2025. Top page features a colorful photo of a turkey named Jack standing in a grassy field with mountains in the background.
It is meant as a gag gift.

A portion of each sale goes to charity. “So while these dogs are leaving a mark on nature, you’ll be leaving a mark on the world,” reads the description.

Laughing Squid notes that the calendar is similar to an Instagram account called Dogs Pooping in Pretty Places.

The account boasts some 90,000 followers and asks for photos to be emailed that include the person’s Instagram handle, photo location, and dog name and breed. Here’s a selection below.

The Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places calendar 2025 is available now on Amazon for $11.99

Image credits: 2025 Calendar: Dogs Pooping in Beautiful Places

