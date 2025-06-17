AFP Photographer Shot Twice by Rubber Bullets During LA Protests

An AFP photographer was shot in the head by a rubber bullet during the Los Angeles protests on Saturday — at least the third photographer who has been injured by less-lethal weapons since the unrest began.

The AFP (Agence France-Presse) photographer was shot in the face and leg while covering a standoff between protesters and police in downtown L.A. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) were attempting to disperse a crowd and fired their weapons. He is now recovering from his injuries.

“I was covering the protest … approximately 90 feet away from the police when I received the impact of a rubber bullet in my face and another one in my right arm,” the photographer, who wishes to remain anonymous, tells France 24. “I was working with two cameras, a helmet with AFP stickers on it and also, I had a big patch on my chest that said ‘Press.'”

While not acknowledging the incident directly, the LAPD issued a statement confirming it had attempted to clear an unlawful assembly.

“Following the dispersal order, less-lethal munitions were used to clear the area of those who refused to comply and leave the area,” the LAPD tells AFP.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) says it is checking to see whether its personnel were involved in the incident. “The LASD does not condone any actions that intentionally target members of the press,” it adds.

Members of the Media Keep Getting Shot

The incident is one of several where working journalists and photographers have been injured by authorities. A New York Post photographer recorded himself getting shot in the head by a rubber bullet while above the 101 freeway. The strike left a nasty bruise on Toby Canham’s head.

That incident came after another photographer, Nick Stern, was shot by a high-velocity sponge bullet that tore through his thigh. Stern needed emergency surgery after it left his muscle exposed and surgeons found a 40mm wide and 60mm long object in his leg which he suspects was a round that consisted of a sponge nose and a plastic body.

The police fired rubber bullets at Australian reporter Lauren Tomasi while she was reporting live from Los Angeles today. Appalling and unjustified.

pic.twitter.com/QLixvXawDg — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 9, 2025

An Australian TV reporter was also struck by one of the less-lethal bullets. It was recorded on camera (above) and shows Lauren Tomasi of 9 News screaming out after an officer fired at her.

Yesterday, the Los Angeles Times reported that a coalition of press rights organizations is seeking a court order to prevent the “continuing abuse” of journalists at the hands of the police during the protest.

The L.A. protests began on June 6 and have continued daily. Anger over raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fueled the protests which have been largely peaceful but at times have spiraled into rioting. Trump has sent in 3,000 National Guard and 700 Marines to the city.

Image credits: U.S. Northern Command