Texas Police Return Seized Sally Mann Photos

Matt Growcoot
A black and white Fort Worth Police car is parked on a curb near a building. The words "SERVICE with RESPECT" are visible on the rear side, and the vehicle has a roof-mounted light bar.
Av8pix

Police in Fort Worth, Texas have returned the Sally Mann photographs that were seized from a modern art museum following complaints that her artwork constituted child pornography.

The director of the National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) confirmed the return of the photographs. Last month, Texas dropped the charges against Mann after a grand jury declined to take action. But until now the fate of the four prints remained unclear.

“It’s important to celebrate the return of these works because it brings the last bit of closure to a sensationalized and protracted investigation, and also because it represents the rightful check on the abuse of government power,” says Elizabeth Larison, director of NCAC’s art and culture advocacy program, in a statement. “Artistic freedom won, and artists can and should continue to exercise this right.”

Complaints about Mann’s photos started when a reporter from conservative online news outlet The Dallas Express visited the exhibit and accused the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth of “promoting child pornography.”

Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare picked up on the reports and criticized the exhibition. “Sexual exploitation of a minor, under the guise of ‘art,’ should never be tolerated,” he wrote on X, on January 8.

A modern building with large glass windows, surrounded by a lush green lawn. In front, there is an abstract metal tree sculpture with twisting branches against a clear sky background.
The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. | Ted Forbes, The Art of Photography.

Mann is considered one of the most talented photographers of her generation but her intimate portraits of children have received both acclaim and criticism. A federal prosecutor once told Mann that some of her photos could subject her to arrest.

“The return of Mann’s photographs brings a welcome end to a shocking abuse of government power. Police had no business storming into a museum and seizing art like contraband. They picked a fight with the First Amendment and lost,” says Aaron Teer, the Director of Public Advocacy for the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), per Glasstire.

Although the Sally Mann case has now been settled, a Texas lawmaker has picked up on the case and proposed a ban on “obscene” artwork being displayed at museums.

In response to the furor, Texas House Representative David Lowe, a North Richland Hills Republican, has filed House Bill 3958 which would create a civil penalty against museums that exhibit “certain obscene or harmful material.”

Image credits: Av8pix

, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Two young girls in vintage dresses stand outdoors. One pushes a doll in a stroller, while the other holds a doll and wears sunglasses. The image promotes an exhibit titled "Diaries of Home" running from November 17, 2024, to February 2, 2025. Three More Civil Rights Groups Demand Fort Worth Police Return Seized Sally Mann Photos
Two young girls in vintage dresses stand outdoors. One pushes a doll in a stroller, while the other holds a doll and wears sunglasses. The image promotes an exhibit titled "Diaries of Home" running from November 17, 2024, to February 2, 2025. Texas Drops Charges Against Photographer Sally Mann
Two young girls in vintage dresses stand outdoors. One pushes a doll in a stroller, while the other holds a doll and wears sunglasses. The image promotes an exhibit titled "Diaries of Home" running from November 17, 2024, to February 2, 2025. International Artists Organization Condemns Texas Seizure of Sally Mann Photos
Close-up of a police car light bar at night, with blue and red lights illuminated, reflecting on the vehicle's surface. Blurred lights are visible in the background. Texas Police ‘Seize Photographs’ From Sally Mann Exhibition
Discussion