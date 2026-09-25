PolarPro’s Latest Lens Filters Color Way Outside the Lines

PolarPro is nothing if not insistent that capturing a look in-camera is better than using digital filters and editing to achieve the desired results. This means the company sometimes launches filters that seem more puzzling than practical. The latest filters to fit that mold are the colorful Radial Gradient Filters.

These new filters come in 49mm, 67mm, 77mm, and 82mm sizes, plus a variant for the PolarPro Helix filter system. So these are designed for serious photo and video applications, not just smartphones or something. Not that a smartphone can’t be a serious imaging tool, of course.













The general idea is that photographers select from one of three different color filters, including blue, red, and orange, and then create their desired color palette. These color filters are radial gradients, meaning the color is stronger the closer it gets to the edge of the frame. There’s minimal color shift in the middle of the frame, and much more near the edge.

The strength of the effect will vary depending on the specific lens used, as some lenses are more or less susceptible to vignette depending on their focal length and optical design.

PolarPro says the filters “create stylized color and mood on set instead of building the entire effect in post.”

That’s surely true. The filters are built from high-quality optical glass and designed for both photo and video applications.

It’s the latest in a series of creativity-focused PolarPro filters. The company doesn’t shy away from interesting, different ideas. The company’s special effects filters do not always go over well, others are polarizing (sometimes literally), and others are simply eye-catching.

For photographers looking to add graduated color to their photos in-camera, the PolarPro Radial Gradient Filters start at $179.99 for the set of three colors and go up to $229.99 for the 82mm versions. It’s easy to applaud PolarPro for its boldness and willingness to think outside the box. It’s even easier to wonder how useful something like this effect actually is for photographers. For those who really insist on doing as much as possible in-camera, they’ve got new tools to do something new and different. PolarPro says the filters will begin shipping on October 7.

Image creditsPolarPro